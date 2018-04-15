Student accused of threat to shoot up Little Rock high school

A Hall High School student who was accused of posting on social media a threat to shoot up the school was arrested Friday morning in Little Rock, police said.

Hall High School officials alerted Little Rock police to the post, which read "be ready tomorrow hall high students, cause I'm shooting it up r.i.p to whoever don't make it out," according to a police report.

Detectives went to the school and interviewed Josue Valenzuela-Rodriguez, 18, who reportedly made the post on Snapchat.

Valenzuela-Rodriguez, who was at the school, told police a classmate had written the post on her phone, according to the report. He said he took a picture of what she had written and posted it to his Snapchat, then took the post down after it was online for about an hour, the report said.

Valenzuela-Rodriguez was booked into the Pulaski County jail Friday on charges of terroristic threatening. He was not listed on the online jail roster as of Saturday night.

He has a court date set for Friday.