Travelers fail to hold 6-run advantage, lose

MISSIONS 8, TRAVELERS 7

The Arkansas Travelers jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning Saturday, but the San Antonio Missions scored two runs in three different innings to come away with an 8-7 victory at Nelson Wolff Stadium in San Antonio.

The Travelers got their first-inning runs on a two-run double by second baseman Chris Mariscal and a two-run home run by designated hitter Joey Curletta. The lead grew to 6-0 in the second inning on a two-run home run by center fielder Braden Bishop.

The Missions got two runs back in the second on consecutive RBI singles by second baseman Peter Van Gansen and left fielder Rod Boykin. They cut the lead to 6-3 in the third on an RBI single by third baseman Ty France, who added an RBI double to right-center field in the fifth inning. Center fielder Michael Gettys also had an RBI double in the fifth that cut the Travs' lead to 6-5.

Curletta hit his second home run of the game -- his third of the season -- in the sixth to pad the Travs' lead to 7-5. Designated hitter Kyle Overstreet's RBI double in the seventh inning put the Missions within a run at 7-6.

Right fielder Forrestt Allday (Central Arkansas) got the Missions' final rally in the eighth inning started with a single through the hole at second base. He moved to second on Josh Naylor's single and to third on a wild pitch. He scored on a passed ball by Travs catcher Joe DeCarlo to tie the game at 7-7. Naylor scored on Austin Allen's RBI single to give the Missions their only lead.

