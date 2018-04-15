Two good choices for Knicks' coach

The New York Knicks, according to sources, have already reached out to representatives of Jerry Stackhouse and David Fizdale, and similar calls are expected to be placed with Mark Jackson, David Blatt, Jay Wright and perhaps both Jeff Van Gundy and Doc Rivers.

While 16 teams prepare for the postseason, the Knicks are preparing for what they do often but not necessarily well: search for a new head coach.

Maybe we can help.

Stackhouse and Wright are both intriguing candidates. Stackhouse has developed into a solid coach, working first as an assistant in Toronto and then guiding the Raptors' G-League affiliate. Stackhouse is also in play with the Orlando Magic and Charlotte, and will be a candidate in Milwaukee if that club makes a coaching change.

Wright, winner of two of the last three NCAA titles at Villanova, is regarded as the top NBA prospect among current college head coaches. He has interest in coaching in the NBA and the Knicks have the resources to land him. Either way, Wright is about to cash in.

You can't go wrong with Stackhouse or Wright.

Blatt has Princeton connections with both Knicks President Steve Mills and VP of Player Development Craig Robinson. Fizdale has Miami Heat DNA, which is never a bad thing.

What could hurt both candidates is that Mills and General Manager Scott Perry stress that they're looking for a coach who communicates well with players. Blatt, of course, had a falling out with LeBron James in Cleveland, while Fizdale and Marc Gasol were feuding in Memphis. How significant of a hurdle that is remains to be seen. But it's a hurdle.

They are more of a gamble.

That's why the most obvious choices also happen to be the favorite of the Knicks fans who believe the front office would be wise to look back in order to go forward.

Jackson and Van Gundy have head coaching experience and winning records. They're also connected to the franchise's glory years and immensely popular among the fans.

Van Gundy and Jackson understand the New York market and know how to navigate the land mines at Madison Square Garden. They are both strong willed, disciplined head coaches who would give a rebuilding team both a face and a powerful voice.

Van Gundy, who famously latched onto Alonzo Mourning's leg during a fight in the 1998 NBA Playoffs, is the last Knicks coach to have any prolonged success.

JVG has 37 playoff wins on his resume as Knicks head coach. Since he abruptly resigned in 2001, the Knicks have appeared in 25 total playoff games. Yes, it's been a lean two decades.

Van Gundy hasn't coached an NBA game in 11 years but he's stayed close to the game as both a broadcaster with ABC/ESPN and as coach of the U.S. national team for FIBA World Cup qualifying. That job was one way for Van Gundy to demonstrate to NBA executives that he's ready to return to coaching full-time.

As for Jackson, depending on whom you talk to around the league, he is regarded as the leader at this point. Of course, Jackson was in a similar position 10 years ago until Donnie Walsh suddenly decided to hire Mike D'Antoni. Jackson was said to be so sure that the job was his that he began to assemble a staff, one that would have included former Knicks trainer Mike Saunders.

Jackson was eventually hired by Golden State prior to the 2011-12 season and went 23-43 during the lockout year. The next season, the Warriors improved to 47 wins and the following year 51. A falling out with management led to Jackson's dismissal even though the Warriors reached the playoffs for two consecutive years.

This is an important period for the club especially with the Knicks facing an uncertain future. The front office can't afford to miss with this one.

Or else there will be another coaching search in two years but with a newly installed regime making the pick.

Sports on 04/15/2018