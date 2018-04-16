11 tornadoes confirmed in Arkansas storms; second-latest freeze on record hits Little Rock

At least eleven tornadoes struck parts of Arkansas in severe storms Friday afternoon through Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Two of those twisters were ranked EF-2 storms, while six others were confirmed as EF-1 tornadoes, according to survey reports released by the agency’s North Little Rock, Tulsa, Shreveport and Jackson offices.

Additional storm surveys were still set in Arkansas, meaning the tally could potentially increase if more tornado paths are discovered, according to the weather service.

One of the strongest twisters in Arkansas’ weekend storms, an EF-2, hit Mountainburg in southeast Crawford County late Friday afternoon, according to a storm survey. It had winds between 110 and 120 mph.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Sunday toured areas hit by that storm, which left four people hurt. Damage was reported to 160 buildings in Crawford County.

Surveyors say another EF-2 touched down in Montrose in Ashley County.

Two EF-1 tornadoes were reported in Crossett in Ashley County. Single EF-1 tornadoes were reported in Gamaliel in Baxter County; Lavaca in Sebastian and Franklin counties; Ozone in Johnson County; and Umpire in Howard County.

An EF-0 tornado, with estimated winds between 65 and 85 mph, touched down Friday night in Oppelo in Conway County.

The scale of two additional tornadoes, which were said to have traversed El Dorado, had not been determined as of Monday morning.

Twenty tornadoes have been reported so far this year in Arkansas, the weather service said.

As storms exited Arkansas, colder weather entered the state. The impacts lingered into Monday, when temperatures were at or below freezing across much of the state.

The temperature hit 32 degrees that morning Little Rock, marking the second latest freeze on record dating back to 1879, the weather service said. The only later freeze happened on April 19, 1983.

By Monday afternoon, statewide temperatures were set to reach the 50s and 60s.