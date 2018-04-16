Subscribe Register Login
Monday, April 16, 2018, 7:03 p.m.

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Arkansan wins $100,000 off $5 scratch-off ticket

By Polly Irungu

This article was published today at 5:51 p.m.

dennis-todd-59-of-springdale

PHOTO BY ARKANSAS SCHOLARSHIP LOTTERY

Dennis Todd, 59, of Springdale



An Arkansas man won $100,000 off a $5 lottery ticket, officials said Monday.

Dennis Todd, 59, won playing the Lucky Loot HD game, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery wrote on Facebook.

Todd bought the winning ticket at Casey's General Store, 1037 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd. in Tontitown, according to the statement.

The Springdale resident told lottery officials that he plans to save the money.

