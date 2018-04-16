Home / Latest News /
Arkansan wins $100,000 off $5 scratch-off ticket
By Polly Irungu
This article was published today at 5:51 p.m.
An Arkansas man won $100,000 off a $5 lottery ticket, officials said Monday.
Dennis Todd, 59, won playing the Lucky Loot HD game, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery wrote on Facebook.
Todd bought the winning ticket at Casey's General Store, 1037 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd. in Tontitown, according to the statement.
The Springdale resident told lottery officials that he plans to save the money.
