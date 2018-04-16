Little Rock motorcyclist dies after being ejected in crash

A 56-year-old Little Rock man was killed Thursday after he was ejected from his motorcycle on a Pulaski County road, state police said.

According to a preliminary crash report, the wreck happened shortly before 10:40 p.m. as Russell Adams was riding on his 2018 Harley-Davidson north on North Chicot Road.

He was reportedly unable to make a 90-degree turn, and the motorcycle traveled off the road, ejecting him. Adams suffered fatal injuries.

State police said the roads were dry and weather conditions were clear at the time.

At least 104 people have died in crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.