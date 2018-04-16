Arkansas man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old

An Arkansas man is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old, according to authorities.

Raymond Freeman, 33, of Wynne was arrested on one count of second-degree sexual assault, according to a statement Friday from the Cross County sheriff’s office.

Freeman was later released after posting $70,000 bail, according to the sheriff’s office.

The agency said it received a complaint Wednesday that a 14-year-old child had been sexually assaulted. The case has since been forwarded to the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline.

Additional information regarding the investigation was not released Monday afternoon.