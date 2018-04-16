Home / Latest News /
Arkansas woman killed, three others injured in 2-vehicle crash
By Polly Irungu
A two-vehicle crash Friday morning killed an 85-year-old Arkansas woman and left three other people hurt, authorities said.
The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. when Louvell Duncan of Swifton pulled into the path of northbound traffic on U.S. 63/63B in Hoxie County, according to preliminary state police report.
A 2011 Dodge Journey struck Duncan’s 2016 Chevrolet Colorado on its driver's side, and she suffered fatal injuries, the report states.
The driver of the Dodge — 37-year-old April Moses of Jackson, Miss. — and two 16-year-old passengers were reported injured.
At least 104 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.
