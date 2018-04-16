Home / Latest News /
Auburn hires former UALR coach as men's basketball assistant
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:21 p.m.
PHOTO BY THOMAS METTHE
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn has hired former Arkansas-Little Rock head basketball coach Wes Flanigan as an assistant.
Tigers coach Bruce Pearl announced the hiring of the ex-Auburn point guard Monday.
Flanigan was a four-year starter at Auburn from 1993-97 and led the Southeastern Conference in assists as a junior.
He was fired from Arkansas-Little Rock in March after two seasons after a 7-25 season that set a program record for losses in a season.
Flanigan was an assistant under Chris Beard for the 2015-16 team that went 30-5 and won its first outright Sun Belt Conference title.
He has also worked on the staffs at UAB, Nebraska and Mississippi State.
