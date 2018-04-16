Central Arkansas man killed in head-on crash on U.S. highway

A 35-year-old Jacksonville man died and two people were injured after a head-on crash Sunday night, authorities said.

It happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on U.S. 79 in Ulm in Prairie County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Terek T. Tyler was driving a 2008 Pontiac G5 north on the highway when the car crossed the centerline and collided with a southbound 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe, the report states. The Pontiac reportedly then hit a southbound 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche head-on.

Tyler suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the Avalanche, 28-year-old Jose Salazar of Stuttgart, and a minor passenger in his vehicle were listed as being hurt, though the report didn't describe the extent of their injuries.

The report didn't indicate what may have caused the Pontiac to cross the line. Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 104 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.