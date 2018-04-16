Diamond Hogs idle in coaches’ poll

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas remained firm at No. 3 in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll released on Monday.

Arkansas finished 3-1 last week with a midweek win over Grambling State in North Little Rock and series win against South Carolina by shutting out the Gamecocks in both games of Saturday's doubleheader.

The Razorbacks vaulted five spots — the biggest jump among teams in the top 15 — to No. 3 in last week’s poll after a sweep of Auburn at Baum Stadium. It was Arkansas’ highest ranking in the poll this season.

Arkansas will carry its ranking into a highly anticipated game against Missouri State on Tuesday. Missouri State, which enters on a three-game losing streak, eliminated the Razorbacks in the Fayetteville Regional last June. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Arkansas will travel to Mississippi State (19-18, 5-10 SEC) for a weekend series to cap the week.

Other SEC teams in the poll include Florida (No. 1), Ole Miss (7), Kentucky (9), Vanderbilt (12), Texas A&M (14), Georgia (19), LSU (21) and Auburn (25).

Teams ranked ahead of Arkansas — Florida and Stanford — went a combined 8-0 last week. Florida earned a midweek win over Florida State and weekend sweep of Missouri. The Cardinal defeated UC Davis 7-2 on Tuesday and swept Arizona State at home.