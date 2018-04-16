GOLF: ASU women seventh, UALR 11th
By Democrat-Gazette press services
This article was published today at 2:10 a.m.
Arkansas State is in seventh place and UALR is 11th at the Sun Belt Conference Championships after the opening round at Raven Golf Club in Sandestin, Fla.
ASU is at 311. Beth Ann Compton led the Red Wolves with a 75.
The Trojans posted a 327. Sabrina Bonannon led UALR, shoot-ing a first-round 80.
Coastal Carolina leads the tournament with a 297.
