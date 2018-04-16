Home / Latest News /
Hutchinson says he plans to ask Legislature to increase tax credit for homeowners
By John Moritz
This article was published today at 11:51 a.m.
Comments (2)
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday he plans on asking the Legislature to increase a tax credit given to Arkansas homeowners by $25 when lawmakers meet again in 2019.
The state’s homestead tax credit, which currently sits at $350, should be raised to $375, Hutchinson said, because the state government has more than $78 million in the account to used to pay counties back for the credit, which comes off residents’ property tax bill.
Raising the exemption will cost about $18 million a year from that account, Hutchinson said, but will have no other effect on the state budget. The account is replenished through a half-cent sales tax.
About 716,000 parcels in the state receive the homestead credit, according to Chris Villines, the executive director of the Arkansas Association of Counties.
The last time the homestead tax credit was increased was in 2007, under Hutchinson’s predecessor, Democratic Gov. Mike Beebe. At that time, it was raised from $300 to $350.
Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
mrcharles says... April 16, 2018 at 1:04 p.m.
Dang it LR, you is or is you not the AG of this state , and also you's about to have a baby, quit looking like you just set on a frog .
Strange , many gop ILKS believe home ownership is not for the average Dick or Jane, but only the Elites like trump and his murder of crows. Now W believed a little different but see Romney and other ILKS. They of course want to rent to the peasants and of course get all sorts of tax breaks, after all it is hard being part of the aristocrats .
ebf says... April 16, 2018 at 1:45 p.m.
Ask for a bigger increase. Let's turn some of that money back to the state constituents. I'm waiting for the utilities to give some of that money back but haven't seen that. Make the homestead tax credit $400!
