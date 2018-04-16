Home / Latest News /
'The Lion King' makes royal entrance into Little Rock
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:53 a.m.
When the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau earlier this decade pushed to reassign an existing hospitality sales tax to fund the renovation of Little Rock’s Robinson Center Performance Hall, one lure was that the newly rebuilt hall would finally accommodate those really big Broadway touring shows, Eric E. Harrison writes in Tuesday’s Style section.
The two shows that got the most prominently mentions: The Phantom of the Opera and The Lion King.
Celebrity Attractions, which books an annual Broadway series into the hall, brought in Phantom of the Opera last season. And now Disney’s The Lion King roars in into Robinson this week for a three-week “limited engagement.”
Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
hogfan2012 says... April 16, 2018 at 1:23 p.m.
Can't wait to see The Lion King in LR - Saw it in Memphis some years back and it was fabulous! I just wish they would have spent more of the millions of dollars on the sound system. It is much harder to understand the actors/singers than it was before the "upgrades".
