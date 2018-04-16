'The Lion King' makes royal entrance into Little Rock

When the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau earlier this decade pushed to reassign an existing hospitality sales tax to fund the renovation of Little Rock’s Robinson Center Performance Hall, one lure was that the newly rebuilt hall would finally accommodate those really big Broadway touring shows, Eric E. Harrison writes in Tuesday’s Style section.

The two shows that got the most prominently mentions: The Phantom of the Opera and The Lion King.

Celebrity Attractions, which books an annual Broadway series into the hall, brought in Phantom of the Opera last season. And now Disney’s The Lion King roars in into Robinson this week for a three-week “limited engagement.”

