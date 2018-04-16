Longtime pizza restaurant in Little Rock changing name, will focus on burgers

A longtime fixture in Little Rock’s Stifft Station neighborhood is rebranding, a restaurant co-owner said.

Pizza D’Action, or Pizza D’s, at 2919 W. Markham St. is set to become Corner Bar & Grill, according to a sign placed outside.

Minority owner Terry Elder said that with the change, the restaurant will focus more on its burger menu rather than pizza.

“We’re not full-tilt boogie yet,” Elder said, adding that he expects new signs to arrive in the next few weeks.