Longtime pizza restaurant in Little Rock changing name, will focus on burgers
This article was published today at 12:09 p.m.
A longtime fixture in Little Rock’s Stifft Station neighborhood is rebranding, a restaurant co-owner said.
Pizza D’Action, or Pizza D’s, at 2919 W. Markham St. is set to become Corner Bar & Grill, according to a sign placed outside.
Minority owner Terry Elder said that with the change, the restaurant will focus more on its burger menu rather than pizza.
“We’re not full-tilt boogie yet,” Elder said, adding that he expects new signs to arrive in the next few weeks.
WowJustWow2017 says... April 16, 2018 at 2:13 p.m.
No more Pizza D's? What is this world coming to?
