Group robbed him of wallet after placing 2 guns to his head, man tells Little Rock police

A man told police that four strangers robbed him of his wallet, which contained $180 in cash, outside of his Little Rock home Sunday evening.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. in the 13700 block of Eagle Hawk Drive, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

The 25-year-old victim said the group of strangers approached him while he was in front of his home. He told police that two of the robbers placed guns to his head and demanded his wallet. The assailants took the wallet and ran north on Eagle Hawk Road, the report states.

Officers noted that they were able to locate the wallet. The assailants reportedly took $180 in cash but left the victim’s credit cards and identification inside.

Police described the first robber as standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 170 pounds wearing a red hoodie. Two of the attackers were described as standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 190 pounds, while the fourth robber was listed as standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds and was wearing a long sleeve blue shirt. The victim said all were black males.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.