Christopher Maxwell, 33, entered a Florida convenience store too late to buy alcohol, asked the clerk what would happen if he stole some beer and learned the answer when he was arrested after taking two 18-packs of Bud Light without paying, according to police.

Janee Rosenthal, 56, was sentenced to three years and two months in prison after prosecutors said she stole more than $1 million from a Kansas City, Mo., optics company, using the money for a cruise, tickets to Royals and Chiefs games and to pay her taxes and utility bills.

Charles David Clark, 46, an east-central Texas man who authorities say used his own children and other kids as young as 5 years of age to package his methamphetamine supply, has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for dealing the illegal drugs.

Cameron Heacock, 40, singer of the metal band American Head Charge, was arrested in Southern California after police pulled him over while he was driving a stolen van and found 13 stolen guitars in his possession, nine of them taken from a Guitar Center store, authorities said.

Jill Blackstone, a former television producer for shows including The Jerry Springer Show and Divorce Court, was arrested in Baltimore on a murder charge stemming from the 2015 death of her sister, Wendy Blackstone, who died after being drugged and placed in a garage, which was then set on fire.

Sean Evan Haddon, 23, was charged with making a terrorist threat after calling the University of Texas in Austin three times, threatening to detonate bombs and to shoot “at least 200 people,” according to police.

Rian Almond, a street department employee in Arab, Ala., said the small town must replace 22 stop signs that were found defaced with obscene images spray-painted on them, which will cost the city about $900 and cause other projects to be postponed.

Susan Benoit, 54, a former accountant in Lafayette, La., was sentenced to three years in prison on two counts of wire fraud for stealing almost $1.5 million from her employer by transferring money from the company’s accounts to her personal bank account.

Tommy Waddell, sheriff in Neshoba County, Miss., said Alvaro Robles was arrested after he warned a family member to take anything he wanted to save from a home before Robles set fire to the house, destroying it because “he was fed up with his spouse.”