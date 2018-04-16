Arkansan man arrested weeks after crash that injured scooter rider, records show

A Northwest Arkansas man has been arrested more than a month after a crash in which a scooter rider was struck, court documents show.

Patrick Carl Randall, 24, of Lowell was arrested Friday on multiple charges, including leaving the scene of an injury accident, records show.

Around 5:20 p.m. March 5, an officer was called to the area of South Promenade Boulevard and Rife Medical Lane, according to a Rogers Police Department report.

At the scene, a witness said he saw a green van exit the parking lot of a Slim Chickens restaurant and strike a scooter.

The crash sent the scooter “sliding across the northbound lanes, where it stopped against the curb on the east side of the road,” the affidavit states.

Court documents show the scooter's rider, Atlas Kidd, was transported to Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas for treatment.

Randall remained at the Benton County jail as of Monday afternoon in lieu of $10,000 bond, according to an online inmate roster. He has a court appearance scheduled for May 21.