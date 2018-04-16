MLB

Weather postpones more games

CHICAGO -- April showers -- and snow, sleet and wind -- are wreaking havoc on major league baseball.

No Ohtani in Kansas City. No Judge in Detroit. One less off day for a couple more teams this summer.

Six more games were wiped out Sunday, running baseball's total number of postponements to 21 just 2 1/2 weeks into the season. It's baseball's highest number through the end of April since it had 26 in 2007, and there are still a couple weeks to go this month.

The last time six games were wiped out in a single day was Sept. 12, 2008, and that situation was partly caused by Hurricane Ike battering the Gulf Coast. And there was more dicey weather in the forecast for today.

Robinson: Blacks in baseball don't speak up

NEW YORK -- Jackie Robinson's daughter said she thinks black baseball players are more reluctant to speak publicly about racial issues than their NFL and NBA colleagues because they constitute a lower percentage of rosters.

She spoke at Citi Field on Sunday to mark Jackie Robinson Day, the 71st anniversary of her father breaking Major League Baseball's color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

While more than 200 NFL players protested racial inequality last season by kneeling or sitting during "The Star-Spangled Banner," Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell was the only baseball player to take a knee.

"I don't think they have much choice," Sharon Robinson said. "They are in the minority and where in football and basketball you have a group, you can take a group action. So players, if they speak out individually, they could be the only African-American player on their team and it could be a difficult spot for them to be in."

PIRATES

Harrison to have more tests on hand

MIAMI -- Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison will undergo further evaluation today after leaving their game at Miami when he was hit on the left hand by a 96-mph fastball from Jose Urena.

Tests are planned when the team returns home.

The Pirates' leadoff hitter, Harrison is batting .263 with 1 home run and 5 RBI. He came into the game Sunday leading the team with 12 runs.

Harrison missed the final month of the 2017 season after being hit by a pitch on the same hand. He was hit 23 times last year to rank second in the majors.

YANKEES

Stanton: No 'bad blood' with Jeter

DETROIT -- It doesn't sound like Derek Jeter will even need to send a gift basket in order to mend fences with Giancarlo Stanton.

Despite their contentious dealings before Stanton was traded from Miami to New York, the Yankees' star slugger says there's no tension between them from his perspective.

"I mean, I don't think there's any crazy bad blood besides what (the media) stirred up," Stanton said Sunday. The Yankees and Marlins will play a two-game set in The Bronx today and Tuesday.

"I mean, we were very honest with each other in our meetings -- and that's the business side of it -- but there's no bad blood on this side."

Jeter, who went from Yankee Captain to Marlins owner, recently told reporters he wouldn't be coming to Yankee Stadium this week to root on the opposition.

"It would be an awkward situation for me to actually go to Yankee Stadium," Jeter said.

Jeter hasn't been back since he got his No. 2 retired and a plaque in Monument Park last May.

"That's entirely up to him. I don't read into it that much," said Jeter's old teammate and Yankees Manager Aaron Boone. "Sure, I could see how it's awkward. But I also understand he's one of the greatest Yankees ever. It's a unique situation -- an (owner) of another club that's an iconic figure with our organization. I'm not going to speak for Derek as far as his feelings towards it. I can't relate to that."

Sports on 04/16/2018