GOLF

Henderson wins Lotte

Brooke Henderson pulled away Saturday at gusty Ko Olina Golf Club at Kapolei, Hawaii, to win the LPGA Tour's Lotte Championship for her sixth Tour victory. The 20-year-old Canadian closed with a 3-under 69 for a four-stroke victory. She moved within two victories of tying Sandra Post's LPGA Tour record for Canadians. A stroke ahead entering the round after late putting trouble in a third-round 73, Henderson finished at 12-under 276. Spain's Azahara Munoz had a 67, the low round of the day, to finish second. Top-ranked Shanshan Feng (71), third-ranked Inbee Park (72) and sixth-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn (69) tied for third at 7 under. With rain squalls and wind gusting to 30 mph, Munoz and Jutanugarn put together the only serious charges of the final round. Both came up a few holes short. Hawaii's Michelle Wie had a 71 to tie for 11th at 3 under. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 72 and was 3 over for the tournament, tied for 39th.

Rahm takes Spanish Open

Jon Rahm shot a 5-under 67 Sunday to win the Spanish Open in Madrid with overnight leader Paul Dunne two strokes behind. The fourth-ranked Rahm had six birdies in his final round to end the Centro Nacional de Golf tournament at 20-under 268. The 23-year-old Spaniard earned his third European Tour victory a week after finishing fourth at the Masters in Augusta. It was Rahm's first professional victory at home. Dunne (71) entered the final round with a 1-shot lead over Nacho Elvira (71) but three bogeys ruined his chances of a second tour victory. Elvira finished third at three shots behind Rahm. George Coetzee was a shot further back in fourth after a 63.

TENNIS

Johnson wins clay title

Steve Johnson shrugged off numerous missed opportunities to beat first-time ATP Tour finalist Tennys Sandgren 7-6 (2), 2-6, 6-4 on Sunday in Houston to become the first player to successfully defend the U.S. Men's Clay Court title in 16 years. Johnson, 28, from Palos Verdes, Calif., won only two of the 14 break points he had against Sandgren's serve, but the second in the penultimate game of the nearly 2 1/2-hour match put him in position to serve for the match, his third three-setter in a row. Johnson then fended off a break point himself and secured the title, only his third at the ATP level, when Sandgren lofted a backhand return a couple feet long.

FOOTBALL

Dak: Tough to see Dez gone

While speculation abounds regarding which Dallas Cowboys captains played a role in Dez Bryant's departure, as the receiver alluded to in an interview with the NFL Network on Friday, quarterback Dak Prescott denied any involvement and expressed sadness over the receiver's departure. "Obviously it's sad news," Prescott said Saturday night. "That is a bother to me. Put the football stuff beyond you, what he meant to me as a person, what he meant to me as a brother, it's tough to see him gone. It shows you it's a business. It motivates me. And it puts all this in perspective. Just got to go to work."

Gronk won't report

After not shooting down reports that he could stepping away from football after Super Bowl LII, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will not report to the beginning of the team's offseason program today, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. In the immediate aftermath of his team's Super Bowl loss to the Eagles in February, the 28-year-old tight end hinted in his postgame interview that he may step away from the sport. "I'm definitely gonna look at my future, for sure," Gronkowski told reporters. "I'll sit down in the next couple of weeks and see where I'm at." Last season, the Patriots tight end picked up 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 regular season games.

CB Worley released

The Philadelphia Eagles have released cornerback Daryl Worley, hours after he was arrested. NFL Network reported that Worley was arrested Sunday morning near the team's practice facility and that police used a Taser on him after he became combative. The report also said a gun was found in Worley's vehicle. The team first issued a statement that it was investigating Worley's arrest and later announced he was cut. The Super Bowl champions traded wide receiver Torrey Smith to the Carolina Panthers for Worley in March. They also acquired defensive end Michael Bennett in a trade with Seattle. Bennett was arrested last month on a charge that he injured a paraplegic woman as he tried to get onto the field after last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother. Worley, a third-round pick in 2016, started 25 games in the past two seasons for the Panthers.

Foster's future questionable

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster won't participate in the offseason program while he tends to legal matters related to his domestic violence charges. The 49ers said in a statement Sunday that Foster's future with the team will be "determined by the information revealed during the legal process." San Francisco begins its offseason program today. Foster was charged Thursday with felony domestic violence after being accused of dragging his girlfriend and punching her in the head, leaving her with a ruptured eardrum, authorities said. Foster was also charged with felony possession of an assault weapon and misdemeanor possession of a high-capacity magazine. If convicted on all charges, he faces up to 11 years in prison.

MOTOR SPORTS

Rossi wins Long Beach

Alexander Rossi pulled away after a late restart to win the Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday, completing a dominant weekend by holding off Will Power for his third career IndyCar victory. Rossi claimed the first victory of his standout season from the pole. He led 71 of 85 laps in his Andretti Autosport Honda before taking charge on the restart with nine laps to go, pulling away from Power and moving into the IndyCar points lead after three races. Ed Jones finished third, and Zach Veach was a career-best fourth. Graham Rahal was fifth after an opening-lap collision with Simon Pagenaud, who was knocked out of the 44th edition of the Long Beach race.

MOTOR SPORTS

Larson leads at Bristol, race postponed

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kyle Larson will have to wait another day to try to capture his first NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season.

The race at Bristol Motor Speedway was postponed until today because of heavy rain with Larson out in front. Racing was halted three times Sunday due to wet weather.

Action is scheduled to resume at noon Central time today.

Larson led 74 laps when the race was halted on lap 204, just 46 laps from it becoming official. NASCAR hopes to complete all remaining 296 laps, although the forecast calls for more rain and possibly snow.

Larson seemed to have found his groove on the track before the third and final red flag came out. NASCAR waited about an hour before officially postponing the race with a forecast of steady rain for the remainder of Sunday night.

“It’s hard to get a rhythm with all the rain and stuff and then getting out of your car and getting back in,” Larson said.

Larson liked the speed of his car, but said the track was slick.

“There is only a little line there on the bottom that has got some grip,” said Larson, who normally likes to run on the high side of the Bristol track. “If you get out of it, it’s slick. If you get below it, it’s slick. So, it’s been fun, but it’s kind of hard to guess where you need to position your car there for a little while.”

Some drivers won’t have to worry about coming back today.

Ryan Blaney was dominant early in the No. 12 Ford, leading 99 laps of the first 119 laps before getting caught up in a wreck that left his car in shambles.

It happened on turn three when Chris Buescher and Trevor Bayne, who were fighting to stay on the lead lap, got tangled up in front of Blaney, leaving him nowhere to maneuver.

Michael McDowell, Chris Buescher, Harrison Rhodes and Ross Chastain also are out of the race.

Sports on 04/16/2018