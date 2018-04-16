Police name 39-year-old injured in shooting behind North Little Rock home

Police on Monday named the 39-year-old man wounded in a shooting that took place behind a North Little Rock home a week earlier.

About 5:45 p.m. April 9, officers were called to a home in the 1700 block of Augusta Street, a report states.

Levester Boyland III of Little Rock, was lying on the ground behind the house with a small-caliber gunshot wound to his lower right leg, police said.

Boyland told officers someone had shot him from an unknown direction, but he didn't know who it was. No witnesses or evidence could be found, according to the report.

The 39-year-old was transported to Baptist Medical Health Center-Springhill, police said.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.