Monday, April 16, 2018, 12:20 p.m.

SOFTBALL: Arkansas wins at home

By Democrat-Gazette press services

This article was published today at 2:10 a.m.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville (33-9, 8-7 SEC) defeated Alabama (26-13, 7-8) 6-3 on Sunday at Bogle Park in Fayetteville.

Arkansas won its first series over the Crimson Tide.

Mary Haff (20-3) pitched a complete game for the Razorbacks. Haff allowed 3 runs on 7 hits and struck out 4 while walking 1 in 7 innings.

Kaylee Tow went 3 for 4 with 3 RBI to lead Arkansas.

