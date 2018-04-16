SOFTBALL: Arkansas wins at home
By Democrat-Gazette press services
The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville (33-9, 8-7 SEC) defeated Alabama (26-13, 7-8) 6-3 on Sunday at Bogle Park in Fayetteville.
Arkansas won its first series over the Crimson Tide.
Mary Haff (20-3) pitched a complete game for the Razorbacks. Haff allowed 3 runs on 7 hits and struck out 4 while walking 1 in 7 innings.
Kaylee Tow went 3 for 4 with 3 RBI to lead Arkansas.
