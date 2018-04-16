BASEBALL: UALR sweeps ULM; ASU loses at Texas-Arlington; UCA defeats Tennessee-Martin; UAPB splits doubleheader

UALR sweeps ULM

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (20-14, 9-5 Sun Belt Conference) completed its first sweep of Louisiana-Monroe (17-18, 6-9) with a 6-5 victory on Sunday at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

Danny Mitchell Jr. homered in the fifth inning and had a two-run single that gave the Trojans a 6-4 lead in the sixth inning. He finished 3 for 4 along with Riley Pittman.

Donavin Buck (4-0) pitched 3 innings and allowed 1 run on 3 hits with 6 strikeouts for UALR. Justin Garcia picked up his ninth save of the season.

ASU loses at Texas-Arlington

Arkansas State University (12-20, 4-11 Sun Belt Conference) lost to Texas-Arlington (18-17, 9-6) 11-2 at Clay Gould Ballpark in Arlington, Texas.

The Mavericks broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the sixth, scoring two runs to take a 4-2 lead. They pulled away in the eighth inning with seven runs to set the final score.

Drew Tipton led the Red Wolves with three hits, while Jeremy Brown had two hits.

UCA defeats Tennessee-Martin

William Hancock homered in the bottom of the 12th inning to give the University of Central Arkansas (22-13) a 4-3 victory over Tennessee-Martin (5-28) at Bear Stadium in Conway.

The Bears swept the Warhawks in a three-game nonconference series

Hunter Strong led UCA offensively, going 3 for 5 with a RBI and a run scored. Josh Somdercerff also had three hits.

Mark Moyer (5-3) earned the victory in relief, allowing 1 run on 4 hits in 5 innings.

UAPB splits doubleheader

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (12-15, 9-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference) won 12-8 in the first game of a doubleheader to Grambling State (17-18, 10-7) in Grambling, La., then lost 10-9 in the second game.

Both games were seven-inning affairs.

JP Soriano went 3 for 4 with a two-run home run to lead the Golden Lions in the first game.

In the second game, Grambling State scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and Cameron Shannon’s three-run double won the game for the Tigers.