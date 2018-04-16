Suspect in killing in February jailed, Little Rock police say

Little Rock police say they have made an arrest in the killing of a 51-year-old man earlier this year.

Ladderick Conley, 22, was arrested Saturday in the slaying of Gregory Mayo, who was found dead by police on Feb. 28 inside 7801 W. 29th St., according to a release from the Police Department. An online jail roster spelled the suspect's first name as Laderric.

Police said Conley has been charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery and theft of property. An investigation is ongoing and there is the possibility of additional arrests, the release says.

Authorities said they found Mayo dead after being dispatched to a report of a dead body, according to the department.

Conley was listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Sunday night.

