Subscribe Register Login
Monday, April 16, 2018, 10:54 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Suspect in killing in February jailed, Little Rock police say

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

Ladderick Conley

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Ladderick Conley

Little Rock police say they have made an arrest in the killing of a 51-year-old man earlier this year.

Ladderick Conley, 22, was arrested Saturday in the slaying of Gregory Mayo, who was found dead by police on Feb. 28 inside 7801 W. 29th St., according to a release from the Police Department. An online jail roster spelled the suspect's first name as Laderric.

Police said Conley has been charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery and theft of property. An investigation is ongoing and there is the possibility of additional arrests, the release says.

Authorities said they found Mayo dead after being dispatched to a report of a dead body, according to the department.

Conley was listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Sunday night.

Metro on 04/16/2018

Print Headline: Suspect in killing in February jailed

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Suspect in killing in February jailed, Little Rock police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online