Authorities: Teen shot while hanging out with group after leaving Little Rock prom

A teenager who attended Little Rock Central High School’s prom Saturday night was later shot while hanging out in a residential area, police said.

Officers responded to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, according to a report from the city’s Police Department. It was not immediately clear whether the shooting happened late Saturday or early Sunday.

Derrius Pettis, 18, of Little Rock said that he was with his girlfriend in a residential area near Scimitar Circle with other prom attendees when he heard four or five gunshots.

Pettis soon after felt his foot go numb, he told police. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Pamela Smith, a spokeswoman for the Little Rock School District, said that the shooting happened away from the prom site and after the event had ended.

“We regret that this occurred,” Smith said, adding that she was thankful no one was seriously injured.

The girlfriend heard a loud bang but did not know where it originated, according to authorities.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.