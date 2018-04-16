Three-run HR downs Travelers

Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the 11th inning to lead the Corpus Christi Hooks to a 10-7 victory over the Arkansas Travelers on Sunday afternoon at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The Travs led 7-6 entering the bottom of the 11th inning thanks to Chris Mariscal's RBI single.

But the Hooks tied the game at 7-7 with Stephen Wrenn's two-out RBI single. Alvarez then hit a three-run home run on a 1-1 pitch from Travs reliever Stephen Perakslis (0-1) to left field to give Corpus Christi the victory.

The game was tied at 5-5 entering extra innings. Joseph Odom's run-scoring single gave Arkansas a 6-5 lead in the top of the 10th inning, but Corpus Christi tied the game at 6-6 in the bottom of the inning on a RBI groundout from Nick Tanielu.

Five Travs had at least two hits -- Mariscal, Joey Curletta, Adam Law, Joseph Odom and Yonathan Mendoza.

Riley Ferrell (1-1) pitched 2 innings of relief and earned the victory for the Hooks.

Andrew Moore started for the Travs and allowed 5 runs on 6 hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out nine and walked two.

