Three-run HR downs Travelers
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:07 a.m.
Today’s game
ARKANSAS TRAVELERS
AT CORPUS CHRISTI HOOKS
WHEN 7:05 p.m. Central
WHERE Whataburger Field, Corpus Christi, Texas
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkan-sas
WEBSITE travs.com
PITCHERS Travs: RHP Spencer Herr-mann (1-0, 10.38 ERA); Hooks: LHP Cionel Perez (0-1,9.00 ERA)
Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the 11th inning to lead the Corpus Christi Hooks to a 10-7 victory over the Arkansas Travelers on Sunday afternoon at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.
The Travs led 7-6 entering the bottom of the 11th inning thanks to Chris Mariscal's RBI single.
But the Hooks tied the game at 7-7 with Stephen Wrenn's two-out RBI single. Alvarez then hit a three-run home run on a 1-1 pitch from Travs reliever Stephen Perakslis (0-1) to left field to give Corpus Christi the victory.
The game was tied at 5-5 entering extra innings. Joseph Odom's run-scoring single gave Arkansas a 6-5 lead in the top of the 10th inning, but Corpus Christi tied the game at 6-6 in the bottom of the inning on a RBI groundout from Nick Tanielu.
Five Travs had at least two hits -- Mariscal, Joey Curletta, Adam Law, Joseph Odom and Yonathan Mendoza.
Riley Ferrell (1-1) pitched 2 innings of relief and earned the victory for the Hooks.
Andrew Moore started for the Travs and allowed 5 runs on 6 hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out nine and walked two.
Sports on 04/16/2018
Print Headline: Three-run HR downs Travelers
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Three-run HR downs Travelers
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.