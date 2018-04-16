Subscribe Register Login
Monday, April 16, 2018, 2:58 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Trial of Arkansan accused of killing 4, including 2 children, delayed to 2019

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 1:44 p.m.

Brian Bliss Travis

PHOTO BY POLK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Brian Bliss Travis

The trial of a west Arkansas man accused of killing a woman along with her two children and uncle last year has been delayed until March 2019.

The Polk County prosecuting attorney said Monday that the defense needed more time to prepare for the trial of Brian Bliss Travis, 38, who is being held at the Varner prison, a maximum security unit in Gould.

The bodies of Bethany Jo Wester, 43; her two children, Reilly James Scarbrough, 9, and Acelynn C. Wester, 2; and Bethany Wester's uncle, Steven Payne, 66, were found separately from April 25 to 29, according to the Polk County sheriff's office.

Travis told investigators he killed all four people, according to an affidavit from the Arkansas State Police.

His trial is scheduled for the weeks of March 18 and 25, 2019, according to the Polk County clerk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Trial of Arkansan accused of killing 4, including 2 children, delayed to 2019

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 3 of 3 total comments

Murphy01 says... April 16, 2018 at 2:19 p.m.

Why bother with a trial?

( | suggest removal )

rcamp58 says... April 16, 2018 at 2:29 p.m.

Our judicial system is a joke!

( | suggest removal )

TravisBickle says... April 16, 2018 at 2:47 p.m.

He won't need to bother with prison tats. He's penitentiary ready!

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online