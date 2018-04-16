Trial of Arkansan accused of killing 4, including 2 children, delayed to 2019

The trial of a west Arkansas man accused of killing a woman along with her two children and uncle last year has been delayed until March 2019.

The Polk County prosecuting attorney said Monday that the defense needed more time to prepare for the trial of Brian Bliss Travis, 38, who is being held at the Varner prison, a maximum security unit in Gould.

The bodies of Bethany Jo Wester, 43; her two children, Reilly James Scarbrough, 9, and Acelynn C. Wester, 2; and Bethany Wester's uncle, Steven Payne, 66, were found separately from April 25 to 29, according to the Polk County sheriff's office.

Travis told investigators he killed all four people, according to an affidavit from the Arkansas State Police.

His trial is scheduled for the weeks of March 18 and 25, 2019, according to the Polk County clerk.