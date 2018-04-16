Home / Latest News /
Trial of Arkansan accused of killing 4, including 2 children, delayed to 2019
This article was published today at 1:44 p.m.
- Comments (3)
- aAFont Size
The trial of a west Arkansas man accused of killing a woman along with her two children and uncle last year has been delayed until March 2019.
The Polk County prosecuting attorney said Monday that the defense needed more time to prepare for the trial of Brian Bliss Travis, 38, who is being held at the Varner prison, a maximum security unit in Gould.
The bodies of Bethany Jo Wester, 43; her two children, Reilly James Scarbrough, 9, and Acelynn C. Wester, 2; and Bethany Wester's uncle, Steven Payne, 66, were found separately from April 25 to 29, according to the Polk County sheriff's office.
Travis told investigators he killed all four people, according to an affidavit from the Arkansas State Police.
His trial is scheduled for the weeks of March 18 and 25, 2019, according to the Polk County clerk.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Trial of Arkansan accused of killing 4, including 2 children, delayed to 2019
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 3 of 3 total comments
Murphy01 says... April 16, 2018 at 2:19 p.m.
Why bother with a trial?
( permalink | suggest removal )
rcamp58 says... April 16, 2018 at 2:29 p.m.
Our judicial system is a joke!
( permalink | suggest removal )
TravisBickle says... April 16, 2018 at 2:47 p.m.
He won't need to bother with prison tats. He's penitentiary ready!
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.