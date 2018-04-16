Woman shot by police at Little Rock apartment complex identified

Authorities have identified the 20-year-old woman shot and wounded by Little Rock police at an apartment complex early Friday.

Lexi Shockey was arrested later that day on one count of aggravated assault, according to an arrest report.

The shooting occurred at the Tanglewood Apartments at 7575 Cantrell Road after authorities were called to the location after midnight Thursday, police spokesman officer Steve Moore said Friday at the scene. He did not identify the person who was shot at that time.

Residents of an apartment had called 911 about one of their other roommates "acting strangely," according to Moore. He said roommates had barricaded themselves in a room within the apartment.

Police went to the apartment and spoke with the woman through the door for a few minutes before they were able to get her to let them enter, Moore said Friday.

The arrests report states that Shockey picked up a knife during the incident and swung it at officers, who fired a shot that hit her in the shoulder area.

Shockey remained at the Pulaski County jail Monday afternoon.

