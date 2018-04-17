12th tornado confirmed in Arkansas' weekend storms, surveyors say

The National Weather Service on Tuesday confirmed a 12th tornado in Arkansas storms over the weekend.

Surveyors say an EF-0 twister traversed an area about 3 miles west of Pencil Bluff in Montgomery County around 7:50 p.m. Friday.

“An additional survey will determine exact start/end times and locations,” the weather service said.

Two EF-2 tornadoes were spawned in storms Friday afternoon through Saturday morning in Arkansas, including one that left four people hurt in Mountainburg.

The agency's North Little Rock office said eight EF-1 twisters and an additional EF-0 storm were also recorded.

In total, 21 tornadoes had been reported so far this year in Arkansas, according to preliminary data.