Home / Latest News /
12th tornado confirmed in Arkansas' weekend storms, surveyors say
This article was published today at 11:59 a.m.
The National Weather Service on Tuesday confirmed a 12th tornado in Arkansas storms over the weekend.
Surveyors say an EF-0 twister traversed an area about 3 miles west of Pencil Bluff in Montgomery County around 7:50 p.m. Friday.
“An additional survey will determine exact start/end times and locations,” the weather service said.
Two EF-2 tornadoes were spawned in storms Friday afternoon through Saturday morning in Arkansas, including one that left four people hurt in Mountainburg.
The agency's North Little Rock office said eight EF-1 twisters and an additional EF-0 storm were also recorded.
In total, 21 tornadoes had been reported so far this year in Arkansas, according to preliminary data.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 12th tornado confirmed in Arkansas' weekend storms, surveyors say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.