21-year-old stabbed in chest at Arkansas motel, police say

Authorities in Northwest Arkansas are investigating after a 21-year-old man was found with a stab wound to his chest Monday night.

Rogers police spokesman Keith Foster said officers were called to a residence in the 3700 block of West Murdock Lane about 9:40 p.m.

Investigators were told the stabbing happened at the Regency 7 motel located at 3714 W. Walnut St.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, Foster said. Police have named no suspects.