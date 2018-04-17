Home / Latest News /
21-year-old stabbed in chest at Arkansas motel, police say
This article was published today at 3:56 p.m.
Authorities in Northwest Arkansas are investigating after a 21-year-old man was found with a stab wound to his chest Monday night.
Rogers police spokesman Keith Foster said officers were called to a residence in the 3700 block of West Murdock Lane about 9:40 p.m.
Investigators were told the stabbing happened at the Regency 7 motel located at 3714 W. Walnut St.
The man was transported to a nearby hospital, Foster said. Police have named no suspects.
