Task force: Arkansan jailed on Internet stalking charge says he sent sexual messages to 'investigate' situation

An Arkansan jailed after an undercover investigation showed he sent sexually explicit messages to someone he believed to be a 14-year-old said he was trying to "investigate" the situation himself.

According to a statement from the state's First Judicial District Drug Task Force, Russell McBride, 52, of Marianna asked the individual he thought was 14 if he could watch her perform sex acts on herself and said they could be "real good friends" and smoke marijuana together.

He also told the messages' recipient that he wanted to have sex with her 13-year-old female friend and demanded sexually explicit photos from both girls, becoming angry when he did not receive them, the task force said. He is also accused of sending explicit photos and videos to the individual.

Task force agents and Marianna police executed a search warrant on the Lee County man's home after he messaged several times that he was on his way to meet the purported child but did not show up. McBride, a felon, was reportedly found to be in possession of six firearms, which authorities took seized along with his electronic devices. He was arrested Monday.

McBride said he sent sexually explicit messages but that he thought the child wanted money or was trying to rob him, and he was trying to "investigate" the situation, the task force said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the 52-year-old was being held without bail at the St. Francis County jail on a charge of Internet stalking of a child, with more charges out of Lee County expected to follow, authorities said.