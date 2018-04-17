Arkansas high school art teacher resigns after DWI arrest, district spokesman says

A high school art teacher in Northwest Arkansas has resigned after being arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge, a district spokesman said.

Katherine Russell, 35, of Fayetteville was arrested around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, records show. She also faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Alan Wilbourn, spokesman for the Fayetteville School District, said district officials received Russell’s resignation Tuesday morning. It was effective immediately.

Russell was released from the Washington County jail shortly after 12:20 p.m. Sunday, according to an online inmate roster.

Additional information was not immediately available from the Fayetteville Police Department.