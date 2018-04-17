Arkansan who was driving drunk during crash that killed woman apologizes, gets prison

BENTONVILLE -- A Benton County man admitted Monday to driving drunk and causing a wreck that killed a woman.

Kenneth William Cross, 27, of Bella Vista pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and driving while intoxicated.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green sentenced Cross to eight years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. He must abide by a suspended sentence agreement for 12 years after his release from prison. Cross received 222 days of credit for the time he spent in custody awaiting his trial.

Cross told Green he wanted to apologize to the court system, prosecutor's office and public defender's office.

"More importantly I want to apologize to the family and Amber," Cross said. "I didn't mean to hurt her."

The two-car crash happened at 1:28 p.m. Sept. 7, 2017, at the intersection of Arkansas 94 and Don McCallister Road, according to court documents.

Cpl. Raymond Triplett with the Arkansas State Police found a woman trapped in a blue Mazda when he arrived at the scene, according to the probable cause affidavit. A wrecked red Dodge pickup was in the ditch, according to the affidavit.

Amber Ruth Ellen Epling, 30, was freed from the Mazda and flown by helicopter to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville. She died two days later, according to the affidavit.

Cross was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Rogers for treatment of his injuries, according to the affidavit. Triplett went to Mercy to interview Cross and observed his eyes were bloodshot, red and watery. He also smelled alcohol on Cross' breath, according to the affidavit.

Cross admitted to the trooper he shouldn't have been driving, saying he had earlier drank four "airplane shots," according to court documents.

Jay Saxton, Cross' attorney, said Cross takes responsibility for what happened.

"He wants the family to know that he will work every day of his life to be a better man and try to make a difference in the lives of those he can in the memory of Amber," Saxton said. "He only asks that her family forgive him if they can."