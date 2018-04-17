Authorities: Woman who appeared to be asleep at North Little Rock Wal-Mart had 2-year-old in cart

A woman who appeared to be asleep while at a North Little Rock Wal-Mart faces public intoxication and endangering the welfare of a minor charges, authorities say.

Officers responded to the retailer at 4450 E. McCain Blvd. shortly after 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they found 37-year-old Constance Day near the check-out counter of the store's jewelry department, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

Officers noted that she had her eyes closed and was drooling. When police got her attention, she told them that she had taken Xanax and methadone, the report states.

Authorities said Day had her 2-year-old daughter with her. A witness told police that she had seen the girl in a shopping cart while Day was unresponsive.

The 37-year-old Little Rock arrested was arrested and taken to Pulaski County jail, where she remained Tuesday morning. No bail had been set.

A relative of the 2-year-old took custody of her from the store, and the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline was notified, according to the report.