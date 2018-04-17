Committee pushing casino measure files suit against Arkansas attorney general

A committee trying to authorize the creation of casinos in Arkansas has filed suit against the state's attorney general, her office confirmed Tuesday.

Leslie Rutledge rejected ballot information for a constitutional amendment sponsored by Driving Arkansas Forward for the fourth time this year Monday.

"In recent years, the Arkansas Supreme Court has set a very high standard for certifying a ballot proposal," she said in a statement. "As Attorney General, I have a responsibility to follow those standards to ensure that voters fully understand the issue presented on the ballot and what exactly a 'for' or 'against' vote means."

State law currently does not allow for stand-alone casinos, but electronic games of skill at Oaklawn Racing and Gaming in Hot Springs and Southland Park Gaming and Racing in West Memphis are allowed.

The proposed amendment would authorize state government to issue four casino licenses, with one each for Jefferson and Pope counties, one for Oaklawn and one for Southland. The committee's first proposal would have allowed up to three casinos but didn't specify the racetracks.

A separate group with a different proposed casino-highway amendment also had its proposal rejected last week.

