Death investigation underway at Arkansas home, sheriff's office says
This article was published today at 1:35 p.m.
Authorities are on the scene of a death investigation at an Arkansas home.
The Pope County sheriff's office said that investigators were at a house on Shiloh Road in Russellville as of about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers from the city's Police Department and Arkansas State Police are assisting, according to a news release.
This is a developing story. Check back with Arkansas Online for updates.
