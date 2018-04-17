EPA chief's silent booth broke law, agency finds

WASHINGTON -- An internal government watchdog says the Environmental Protection Agency violated federal spending laws when purchasing a $43,000 soundproof privacy booth for Administrator Scott Pruitt's office.

The Government Accountability Office issued its findings Monday in a letter to Senate Democrats who had requested a review of Pruitt's spending.

Thomas Armstrong, the office's general counsel, determined that the EPA's purchase of the booth violated federal law prohibiting agencies from spending more than $5,000 for redecorating, furnishings or other improvements to the offices of presidential appointees without informing Congress. Because the EPA used federal money in a manner specifically prohibited by law, Armstrong said the agency also violated the Antideficiency Act, and is legally obligated to report that violation to Congress.

EPA spokesman Liz Bowman said the agency is addressing the concern raised by the Government Accountability Office "with regard to congressional notification about this expense, and will be sending Congress the necessary information this week."

The EPA previously defended the decision to install a privacy booth. Kevin Minoli, the EPA's principal deputy general counsel, wrote in a March 23 letter to the Government Accountability Office that the booth was not a furnishing, but was instead a necessity for official agency business, allowing Pruitt to make secure phone calls with President Donald Trump and other senior administration officials without fear of eavesdropping.

Pruitt has taken several security precautions that are now under scrutiny, including his frequent use of first-class flights to avoid hostile interactions with other travelers. The Associated Press first reported in December that the EPA also spent about $9,000 for an outside contractor to sweep Pruitt's office for secret listening devices and has installed biometric locks.

Democratic Sen. Tom Udall of New Mexico requested the Government Accountability Office review.

"An illegal privacy booth to conduct secret discussions with his polluter friends does nothing to help our health or environment," Udall said Monday. "Scott Pruitt is behaving like swamp emperor rather than EPA administrator -- he has shown a shocking lack of regard for public health and safety, ethics and fairness. He has been a disaster, and it's past time for him to go."

Pruitt and those around him are also under investigation by the EPA's own inspector general, which has at least five ongoing Pruitt-related probes.

One of those probes has found evidence to support the assertion by Pruitt's chief of staff that he, not Pruitt, signed off on a total of $116,000 in raises for three employees.

EPA Inspector General Arthur Elkins released a management alert Monday showing that Chief of Staff Ryan Jackson authorized those salary increases using a provision of the Safe Drinking Water Act that allows an EPA administrator to fill as many as 30 positions without undergoing the customary civil service hiring process. The approach, which enables an EPA administrator to swiftly bring on staff, also has been used by Pruitt's predecessors.

In authorizing the raises, the EPA effectively overruled White House officials who had objected to at least two of the salary increases.

Personnel forms in the inspector general's alert show that Jackson signed off on the salary increases in two places: both under "action requested by Ryan T. Jackson, chief of staff" and under "action authorized by E. Scott Pruitt, administrator." In the second authorization box, Jackson signed "Ryan Jackson for Scott Pruitt."

The letter doesn't make any judgment about the appropriateness of the actions or say whether Pruitt knew about them. Elkins said the interim alert was issued to notify Pruitt "of certain factual information."

Pruitt said in a Fox News interview earlier this month that he didn't authorize two of the raises and didn't know who did.

"It should not have been done," Pruitt said in the interview that aired April 4. "There will be some accountability."

Pruitt did sign off on the initial decision to hire the three aides, according to included forms.

The inspector general's alert does not name the staff members who received raises. One of the employees secured two successive raises amounting to a 67.6 percent increase, worth $66,244, raising the salary to $164,200. A second aide ended up with a $114,590 salary after two raises totaling more than $48,000 -- a 72.3 percent raise overall. A third employee received a 1.6 percent raise, which brought that person's salary to $151,700.

The raises have now been reversed, and future salary change requests will be submitted through the Office of Presidential Personnel for evaluation, Jackson said in a written statement last week.

