Five-run third sparks Hooks over Travelers

HOOKS 9, TRAVELERS 0

Carmen Benedetti's bases-loaded double helped spark a five-run third inning to lead the Corpus Christi Hooks to a 9-0 victory over the Arkansas Travelers at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Monday night.

Leading 2-0 after a home run by Nick Tanielu in the first inning, the Hooks loaded the bases in the third thanks to base hits by Stephen Wrenn and Yordan Alvarez and a walk to Tanielu off Travelers starter Spencer Herrmann. Herrmann was replaced by Scott Kuzminsky, who gave up a double to Benedetti to make it 5-0. A single by Ryne Birk scored Tanielu and a ground out by Alex De Goti scored Randy Cesar to make it 7-0.

The Hooks added a run in the sixth when Benedetti doubled in Alvarez. Cesar's single in the eighth scored Alvarez.

The Hooks had 14 hits with five going for extra bases. Myles Straw led the the way by going 4 for 5. Alvarez went 2 for 4 and scored 3 runs. Benedetti went 2 for 4, scored 1 run with 3 RBI. Tanielu went 1 for 4, scored 2 runs with 2 RBI. Benedetti went 2 for 4 with 3 RBI. Cesar went 2 for 5 with 1 run and 1 RBI.

Ralph Garza (3-0) allowed 2 hits in 4 innings and struck out 6 in relief of starter Cionel Perez to get the victory. Herrmann (1-1) allowed 5 runs on 5 hits in 2 innings in the loss.

Sports on 04/17/2018