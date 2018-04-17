Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, April 17, 2018, 5:02 a.m.

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 2:53 a.m.

Writer Charles Portis served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. His military affiliation was incorrect in a Sunday story about the 50th anniversary of Portis’ novel, True Grit.

Getting it straight

