GOLF: ASU sixth, UALR 10th at SBC Tournament; UCA second at Southland event; HU fifth, ATU sixth at Natural State Classic

ASU sixth, UALR 10th at SBC Tournament

Arkansas State University is tied for sixth place and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock is 10th after two rounds Monday of the Sun Belt Conference women’s tournament at the Raven Golf Club in Sandestin, Fla.

The Red Wolves have a combined 624 through two rounds and are tied with Georgia State.

Beth Ann Compton and Aracelly Jimenez Rios are tied for 15th place at 154 to lead ASU.

UALR is at 646. Sabrina Bonanno leads the Trojans with a 160, good for a tie for 33rd place.

Coastal Carolina remained in the lead with a 583. Troy is second (606), followed by Texas-Arlington in third (613), Georgia Southern fourth (617) and Texas State fifth (622).

The final round is scheduled for today.

UCA second at Southland event

The Central Arkansas women’s team is in second place after the opening round of the Southland Conference championship at the Woodforest Golf Club in Montgomery, Texas.

UCA shot a 299 and is two shots behind Houston Baptist and six shots ahead of third-place Sam Houston State.

Geraldine Wong is in second place overall with a 72. Fernanda Lira and Emma Svensson are tied for seventh place (75).

HU fifth, ATU sixth at Natural State Classic

The Harding University men shot a 299 for fifth place and Arkansas Tech University fired a 302 for sixth place in the first round of the Natural State Classic on Monday in Heber Springs. Harding’s leader is senior Mason Banger, who shot 1-over 72 and is tied for seventh place, three strokes behind leader Dalton Rhoden (2 under) of Oklahoma Baptist.

Austin Gean and Shawn Tsai both carded a 75 to lead the Wonder Boys, and the two are tied for 21st in the 69-man field. Luke Cornett and Putter Srinoon both scored a 76 to sit in a tie for 30th. Ryan Spurlock followed with a 77, and Jackson Marseilles turned in a 79.

Southeastern Oklahoma State leads the field with a 288.