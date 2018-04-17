Harper's broken-bat blast, single spark Nationals

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 8, METS 6

Bryce Harper hit a startling, broken-bat home run early, then grounded a key single during a six-run surge in the eighth inning that sent Washington past New York, 8-6 at Citi Field.

The Nationals rallied against five pitchers in their big burst, winning for just the fourth time in 13 games. The Mets had been off to the best start in franchise history behind the top bullpen in the majors before collapsing.

Trailing 6-1, Washington combined five hits, three walks and a hit batter to take the lead.

Harper's two-run single off Jerry Blevins made it 6-3. Wilmer Difo tied it with a two-out, two-run single off Jeurys Familia, and Michael A. Taylor drew a bases-loaded walk from the Mets closer for the go-ahead run.

Howie Kendrick added a solo home run in the ninth for Washington.

Harper's major league-leading eighth home run was a show of shear power and strength. His bat broke into two pieces, but the ball still flew an estimated 406 feet to right-center field.

Harper connected for a solo drive in the first inning off Jacob deGrom, who struck out 12 in 7 1/3 innings, the longest outing by a Mets pitcher this season. He left with two on, one out and a five-run lead.

A.J. Cole (1-1) got the victory despite giving up Asdrubal Cabrera's two-run home run in the seventh that made it 6-1. Ryan Madson earned his second save.

ROCKIES 6, PIRATES 2 Trevor Story drilled a three-run home run, German Marquez pitched six effective innings and Colorado kept its road surge going. Story bounced back from a miserable series in Washington by going 2 for 3 and driving in three runs, all of them coming when he sent a pitch from Steven Brault (2-1) into the bleachers in left field with one out in the fourth at frigid and blustery PNC Park to break open a close game. Charlie Blackmon added his team-leading seventh home run of the season for Colorado.

BRAVES 2, PHILLIES 1 Julio Teheran outpitched Aaron Nola for a rare night of success at SunTrust Park and Atlanta snapped Philadelphia's six-game winning streak. Teheran (1-1) allowed 1 run, 5 hits and 3 walks with 9 strikeouts in 6 innings. He began the night 3-10 with a 6.20 ERA and 21 homers allowed in 19 starts at the Braves' second-year stadium, but Teheran kept the Phillies guessing with a tough slider.

REDS 10, BREWERS 4 Billy Hamilton drove in three runs and visiting Cincinnati ended an eight-game losing streak. The Reds won for just the third time in 16 games this season. Cincinnati is tied with Kansas City for the fewest victories in the majors. Joey Votto had an RBI double for his first extra-base hit of the season. Cincinnati starter Luis Castillo (1-2) shut out the Brewers for six innings before allowing four runs in the seventh. Milwaukee starter Brent Suter (1-2) allowed 3 runs and 6 hits over 5 innings and struck out 4.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 8, RANGERS 4 Mallex Smith had four hits and Blake Snell struck out nine to help host Tampa Bay stop a four-game losing streak. Smith bunted for a single against Martin Perez (1-2) in a four-run second inning that gave the Rays a 5-0 lead. He doubled and scored in the third on his way to a second four-hit game in eight days. Snell (2-1) gave up 1 run and 5 hits in 6 1/3 innings. Joey Gallo became the first left-handed hitter to homer against Snell, who has made 47 career starts. Nomar Mazara added a three-run shot in the eighth.

YANKEES 12, MARLINS 1 Didi Gregorius homered twice for the second time this season, Gary Sanchez had three hits and three RBI, and host New York romped to a 12-1 victory over Derek Jeter's Miami Marlins. About the only Yankees bopper who didn't get in on the fun was Giancarlo Stanton, who went hitless and got booed again by the hometown fans in his first game against his former team. Aaron Judge became the fastest major leaguer to hit 60 career homers, and Gregorius finished with three RBI. New York scored in each of the first five innings and built an 11-0 lead for Luis Severino (3-1), who allowed 1 hit in 6 scoreless innings and struck out 8.

MARINERS 2, ASTROS 1 James Paxton delivered six strong innings, Nelson Cruz took Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) deep and host Seattle Mariners beat Houston to end a six-game skid against the defending World Series champions. Paxton (1-1) allowed a leadoff homer to George Springer in the first inning but was solid after that, striking out seven over six innings. Dee Gordon's RBI double off Keuchel (0-3) made it 2-1 in the sixth, putting Paxton in line for the victory. Nick Vincent and Juan Nicasio got the ball to closer Edwin Diaz, and he pitched a scoreless ninth for his AL-leading seventh save.

