• Casey Ellis, who drove from West Virginia to knock an item off her bucket list, said she won't be skydiving again after having to be rescued when a malfunctioning parachute left her and an instructor dangling from a tree near Salisbury, N.C.

• David Cruz, a police lieutenant in Trenton, N.J., said authorities are seeking the mother of a healthy newborn boy of black or Hispanic descent who was found in a duffel bag that was left Sunday on a home's porch.

• Alejandro Travaglini, 37, a surfer mauled by a shark off Gracetown, Australia, yelled and punched the animal before swimming to shore despite serious injuries to both of his legs and was flown by helicopter about 160 miles to a hospital in Perth, witnesses said.

• Donald Pussehl, police chief of Saginaw Township, Mich., noted that people often use odd names for their Wi-Fi connections after a gym was evacuated and searched as a precaution when a patron looking for an online connection found one named "remote detonator."

• Giovanni Zinn, the city engineer for New Haven, Conn., said the city will use sandwich-board signs in front of two city buildings to alert motorists about a new civic engagement program dubbed "Democracy Parking," which allows free parking in a city lot after 5 p.m. for public meetings.

• Alan Newman, fire chief in Forest Lake, Minn., let city high school students come to the firehouse for three hours Saturday so they could pose in their formal wear for pictures when a late-winter snowstorm made it impossible to take pictures outside and led to the prom's cancellation, generating the hashtag #blizzardprom.

• Julie Franks, 64, of Groveland, Fla., despite being warned twice about calling 911 to ask for a sheriff's deputy to come to her home to get her dog back inside, called a third time, resulting in her being arrested for misusing the emergency phone line and her dog being seized.

A Section on 04/17/2018