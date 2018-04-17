• Bruce Springsteen treated his 92-year-old mother, Adele, to an early birthday celebration before Mother Nature spoiled the party. The 68-year-old Boss and his mom danced to two songs Sunday night at the Wonder Bar in Asbury Park, N.J., before severe storms caused the club to lose power. They were there to see the Eddie Testa Band, reportedly one of Adele's favorite bands. Patrons say the Springsteens -- along with the rocker's 24-year-old son Sam -- were in the club for about 90 minutes. Adele Springsteen turns 93 on May 4.

• Prosecutors said in court Monday that Rapper Meek Mill's drug and gun convictions should be thrown out and he should be granted a new trial -- an announcement that led his supporters outside to break into an impromptu dance party. But, Judge Genece Brinkley refused to free him on bail after the announcement from the Philadelphia district attorney's office and scheduled another hearing for June. Philadelphia-born Mill was sentenced in November to two to four years in prison for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case. His incarceration has become a major cause celebre, with celebrities offering their support and recent prison visits from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. Defense attorney Brian McMonagle said they will appeal to a higher court to get their client released. Spokesman Ben Waxman said the prosecutor's office agreed to the granting of a new trial "due to questions of credibility of the arresting officer" who is one of several police officers the prosecutor's office has sought to keep off the stand in other cases because of credibility questions. A police spokesman said the department had no comment on the arresting officer allegations.

• The electric guitar that blues legend Stevie Ray Vaughan used in his first studio recording and early performances has fetched $250,000 at auction in his hometown of Dallas. Heritage Auction spokesman Eric Bradley says the winning bidder for the 1951 Fender at Sunday's auction doesn't wish to be identified immediately. Vaughan died in a 1990 helicopter crash. He was 35. Vaughan biographer Craig Hopkins said last week that Vaughan's first professional-grade guitar has "considerable historical significance," noting the bluesman "pretty much learned his craft on" it. It was a gift from his brother Jimmie Vaughan in the late 1960s. "Jimbo" is carved on the back. Hopkins says Stevie Ray Vaughan, who traded the guitar away in 1971, mentioned in a 1989 interview how much he'd like to have it back.

