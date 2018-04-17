Home / Latest News /
North Little Rock woman robbed of SUV at knifepoint outside her home, police say
A woman was robbed of her vehicle at knifepoint outside her North Little Rock home Friday, police say.
The 35-year-old victim said two strangers approached her as she was getting into her SUV outside her home in the 900 block of West 44th Street about 2 p.m., according to the report.
She told police one of the robbers pulled a knife out of his pants and yelled something at her that she couldn't understand. She backed away, then both assailants got into her vehicle, which was already running, and drove north on Schaer Street, the report states.
The woman's cellphone, which was left inside her white Ford Explorer, was also listed as stolen.
Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
