Police: Vehicle with 3 people inside, including 1-year-old, shot at in Little Rock

A vehicle with three occupants, including a baby, was shot at Monday evening in Little Rock, police said.

It happened around 6:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of Labette Manor Drive, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

A 21-year-old woman said her brother called her, noting that he could see her as he traveled in a vehicle behind her gold 2004 Chevrolet Impala.

When the sister looked into her rear view mirror, the brother pointed “an unknown object” at her vehicle while hanging out of a window, police said. Three or four gun shots were reportedly heard a short time later.

The woman then traveled to a police substation on the city's northwest side as her brother, a passenger traveling with two other people in a gold 2004 Toyota Avalon, followed, authorities said.

At the substation, the 21-year-old said her brother was mad at her because she wouldn’t let him have her vehicle, according to the report.

A 1-year-old boy was in the rear of the Chevrolet at the time, and a 23-year-old man was also traveling as a passenger, police said.

The Dodge was last seen traveling east on Kanis Road from Junior Deputy Road.

The 18-year-old suspect was named on the report but did not appear on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster Tuesday morning.