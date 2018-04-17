Home / Latest News /
Police: Vehicle with 3 people inside, including 1-year-old, shot at in Little Rock
This article was published today at 11:47 a.m.
A vehicle with three occupants, including a baby, was shot at Monday evening in Little Rock, police said.
It happened around 6:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of Labette Manor Drive, according to a report from the city's Police Department.
A 21-year-old woman said her brother called her, noting that he could see her as he traveled in a vehicle behind her gold 2004 Chevrolet Impala.
When the sister looked into her rear view mirror, the brother pointed “an unknown object” at her vehicle while hanging out of a window, police said. Three or four gun shots were reportedly heard a short time later.
The woman then traveled to a police substation on the city's northwest side as her brother, a passenger traveling with two other people in a gold 2004 Toyota Avalon, followed, authorities said.
At the substation, the 21-year-old said her brother was mad at her because she wouldn’t let him have her vehicle, according to the report.
A 1-year-old boy was in the rear of the Chevrolet at the time, and a 23-year-old man was also traveling as a passenger, police said.
The Dodge was last seen traveling east on Kanis Road from Junior Deputy Road.
The 18-year-old suspect was named on the report but did not appear on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster Tuesday morning.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Vehicle with 3 people inside, including 1-year-old, shot at in Little Rock
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.