Report identifies woman wounded by Little Rock police, later taken to jail

A police report has identified the 20-year-old woman shot and wounded by Little Rock police at an apartment complex early Friday.

Shooting victim Lexi Shockey was arrested that day on one count of aggravated assault, according to an arrest report obtained Monday.

The shooting occurred at the Tanglewood Apartments at 7575 Cantrell Road early Friday, police said.

Key details on the officer-involved shooting were not released by the Police Department on Monday, including the identity of the officer who shot Shockey and the incident report related to the shooting.

Lt. Michael Ford, a department spokesman, declined to confirm the identity of the shooting victim on Monday and declined to comment on the incident, saying the department would release some information today.

Police received a call from the apartment complex after midnight Thursday for a report of a disturbance, said officer Steve Moore, another department spokesman, speaking at the scene Friday morning. He did not identify the shooting victim on Friday.

According to the arrest report, officers responded to the apartment complex regarding a suicidal subject.

Residents of an apartment had called 911 about one of their other roommates "acting strangely," according to Moore. He said roommates had barricaded themselves in a room within the apartment.

Police went to the apartment and spoke with the woman through the door for a few minutes before they were able to get her to let them enter, Moore said Friday.

Inside the apartment, he said, the woman walked away from authorities and then turned around armed with a knife and what appeared to be a pistol. Moore clarified the weapon was a pellet gun or a BB gun.

The arrests report states that Shockey picked up a knife during the incident and swung it at police, who fired a shot that hit her in the shoulder area.

Police reported the shooting victim did not have life-threatening injuries.

An online jail roster shows Shockey was booked into the Pulaski County jail around 5:40 p.m. on Friday. She remained at the facility as of Monday night, according to the roster.

The incident Friday was the second shooting involving Little Rock police this year. Both have taken place at apartment complexes.

In the first shooting, off-duty officer Brian Osmundson shot and wounded a 23-year-old man on Feb. 27 at the apartment complex at 420 Markham Mesa Place in west Little Rock, according to the department.

Osmundson, according to a department news release, told responding officers that the man had tried to break into his residence at the apartment complex. The release said Osmundson also reported firing several shots at the man.

