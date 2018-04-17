Signing Roundup

BASKETBALL

Har-Ber's Collins signs with JCCC

Springdale Har-Ber senior combo guard Savanna Collins signed a letter of intent with Johnson County (Kan.) Community College on Monday in Wildcat Arena.

Collins (5-foot-8) averaged 10.6 points per game and made 48 3-pointers this season. She also averaged 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game to earn all-state and all-conference honors in the 7A-West.

"Savanna has a deadly 3-point shot and amazing passing in the open floor that will undoubtedly provide a major offensive threat for JCCC and in the Jayhawk Conference," Har-Ber coach Jaime Green said. "Her size at her position is an added bonus and as she gains strength and confidence, I foresee Savanna having an outstanding collegiate career."

Shannon signs LOI with Colver-Stockton

Springdale Har-Ber senior forward Khanni Shannon signed a national letter of intent to play basketball at Culver-Stockton College on Monday in Wildcat Arena.

Shannon (5-foot-9) averaged 6.1 points per game and 5.0 rebounds per game this past season for the Lady Wildcats.

"Khanni is a hard-nosed tweener who plays hard the entire game," Har-Ber coach Jaime Green said. "Her strength to guard multiple positions on the floor and attack off the bounce will cause some headaches for opponents to guard at the next level. Khanni has a great athleticism that will only get better as she competes daily in practice against stronger competition and more physical play.

CROSS COUNTRY

Har-Ber runners sign national letters

Springdale Har-Ber senior cross country runners Sandro Ramirez and Brett Borchert are headed to the collegiate level after signing national letters of intent on Friday at Wildcat Arena.

Ramirez, who has clocked the second-fastest time in the 3,200 in school history, signed with East Central University.

Borchert, who broke Dino Andrade's school record in the 1,600 (4 minutes, 33.86 seconds) signed with the University of Central Arkansas.

TRACK AND FIELD

West's Milholen chooses Pittsburg State

James Milholen became the second Bentonville West track athlete to make Pittsburg State his college choice as he signed a national letter of intent with the defending NCAA Division II national champion Monday afternoon.

Milholen chose Pittsburg State ahead of Missouri Southern and Indiana Tech, as well as some smaller schools. He joins Wolverine teammate Stefan Banda, who will be a football walk-on but will also be a member of the Gorillas' track team.

"I'm just happy to be able to run at the next level," Milholen said. "It's a great opportunity, and they are the defending national champions. That's a good plus, as well. I had some great interaction with the coaches and my teammates next year."

Milholen currently has the state's second-fastest time in the boys 400 meters, having turned in a time of 49.72 seconds last week during the Bulldog Relays in Fayetteville. He also runs the 200 for West, but he expects to trade the 200 in for the 800 in the collegiate ranks.

