Home / Latest News /
SOFTBALL: Arkansas Tech sweeps UAM
This article was published today at 2:30 a.m.
Sarah Coronado turned in a five-hit performance, Ashton Sangster clubbed a pair of home runs, and both Megan Goodnight and Kristen Dempsey picked up complete-game victories as No. 19 Arkansas Tech slugged its way to a doubleheader sweep of the University of Arkansas-Monticello, winning the opening game 10-1 in five innings before taking an 8-1 victory in the nightcap.
Paige Mendoza went 3 for 3 with 3 runs and 2 RBI for the Golden Suns (34-12, 25-9 Great American Conference) in the first game.
Aubree Head drove in both runs for the Blossoms (7-36, 7-25).
— Democrat-Gazette Press Services
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: SOFTBALL: Arkansas Tech sweeps UAM
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.