Tuesday, April 17, 2018, 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL: Arkansas Tech sweeps UAM

This article was published today at 2:30 a.m.

Sarah Coronado turned in a five-hit performance, Ashton Sangster clubbed a pair of home runs, and both Megan Goodnight and Kristen Dempsey picked up complete-game victories as No. 19 Arkansas Tech slugged its way to a doubleheader sweep of the University of Arkansas-Monticello, winning the opening game 10-1 in five innings before taking an 8-1 victory in the nightcap.

Paige Mendoza went 3 for 3 with 3 runs and 2 RBI for the Golden Suns (34-12, 25-9 Great American Conference) in the first game.

Aubree Head drove in both runs for the Blossoms (7-36, 7-25).

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services

