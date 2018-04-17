Sheriff: Arkansan arrested in kidnapping, rape case also confessed to similar 2017 assault

An Arkansan who was arrested in connection with a kidnapping and rape that occurred Saturday has confessed to the kidnapping and rape of a 61-year-old that happened in May, the El Dorado News-Times reported.

According to the Union County sheriff's office, at 5 a.m. Saturday, the agency was notified of a victim in the emergency room who had been kidnapped and raped outside of the El Dorado city limits.

The victim provided a description and first name of the suspect, who was later identified as 30-year-old Grant Oneal Suthrlen of Junction City and arrested.

The sheriff’s office said Suthrlen said he committed Saturday’s attack and, during an interview with detectives Monday, confessed to a similar kidnapping and rape that took place May 27, when 61-year-old woman was attacked and abducted while out for an early-morning walk.

Suthrlen was arrested Saturday afternoon at his residence and booked in the Union County jail on charges of rape, kidnapping, first-degree battery and theft of a motor vehicle. He was being held there as of Tuesday morning, and no bail had been set.

Phillips said there will be a warrant issued to Suthrlen for the charges concerning the May attack, and he will be arrested on those charges Wednesday.