Sports Roundup

PREP SOFTBALL
Bentonville West 11, Springdale Har-Ber 0
Emma Wood carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning, while Hallie Wacaser and Anna Griffith each hit home runs in West's victory over Har-Ber in a makeup game Monday at Hunts Park.
Wood threw 60 pitches and struck out three batters while walking just one. Her bid for a no-hitter ended when Kami Carpenter singled to center with one out in the fifth.
West (16-6, 6-2) scored five runs in the third for a 6-0 cushion, with Honesty Holt, Ryen Rassi, Brittany Crowson and Alyssa Cordell each driving in a run. Wacaser opened the fourth with a solo home run, while Griffith closed out the scoring with a two-run shot in the fifth.
Cordell had two hits and drove in two runs, while Wacaser and Rassi each had two hits and one RBI.
Elkins 12, Greenland 1
Lakyn Whelpley's three-run home run ignited a seven-run outburst in the third inning as Elkins went on to defeat Greenland in a 4A/3A District 1 game in Elkins.
Whelpley also had a bases-loaded walk in the third to cap the outburst for Elkins (8-7). That was more than enough for Sophia Hollingsworth, who threw a one-hitter and struck out 10 batters.
Hollingsworth helped her cause with two hits and scored twice, while Lyndsey Dugan and Cailey Reed each had two hits.
Gravette 19, Prairie Grove 3
Emily Ellis and Lexi Gerner each drove in four runs as Gravette dominated Prairie Grove for a 4A/3A District 1 victory on the road.
The Lady Lions banged out 17 hits, with Ellis and Sumer Kaba each having three. Five other players drove in two runs apiece as Gravette scored a run in each inning, including a 10-run outburst in the fifth.
Winning pitcher Bailey Elmore allowed three runs on three hits and struck out seven over four innings, while Gerner threw a hitless fifth.
PREP BASEBALL
FS Southside 8, Russellville 2
The Mavericks took a 4-0 lead and rolled to a nonconference road win Monday.
Landon Chaffin earned the complete-game win, allowing seven hits with seven strikeouts.
Mac Moody homered and drove in two runs for Southside. Jamison Griffin was 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Braiden Partin was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for the Mavericks.
